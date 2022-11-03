Are you ready for Election Day? Here's what you need to know.

While determining which candidates to support may be top-of-mind for many voters, there are a few other things Wisconsinites should keep in mind as they head to the polls on Tuesday.

First, you'll need to bring an acceptable photo ID, such as a driver's license, student ID or state-issued card to vote.

Those without a photo ID can still vote by casting a provisional ballot. Such voters will need to provide a photo ID to their municipal clerk by 4 p.m. the Friday after the election in order to have their ballot counted.

New voters or those who have changed their name or address since they last voted can fill out a new registration form at their polling place. A proof of residence is required to register.

As voters arrive at their respective polling places, poll workers cross check their names with a poll book to make sure they haven't already voted absentee. Once eligibility is verified, voters are provided with a ballot.

The federal Voting Rights Act allows voters with disabilities to receive assistance as long as the person helping them isn't the voter's employer, an agent of that employer "or officer or agent of the voter's union."

After polls close at 8 p.m., ballots are counted and reported. All Election Day results are unofficial until the election is certified after post-election reviews are concluded.

By law, absentee ballot envelopes cannot be opened, sorted, processed or counted until Election Day. That means election officials in about three dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, will not begin counting absentee ballots until polls close. So expect the vote totals to change throughout the night and even into the next day.

The process of counting the ballots at the end of Election Day — either at polling sites or, in a handful of municipalities, at a central location known as a "central count" site — is open to the public, the media and other observers, as is the canvass, in which election workers reconcile the number of voters who received a ballot with the number of ballots cast.