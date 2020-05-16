Arboretum Drive closing to motor vehicles, giving other visitors more room

“Throughout Dane County, it appears that people are getting out to walk and bike, especially as the weather improves,” said Renee Callaway, the city’s pedestrian bicycle administrator. “This is causing agencies to examine what support is needed to ensure that people outside have enough space to maintain proper social distancing.”

For its part, the city is looking at more ways to provide “safe opportunities for people walking and biking,” she said.

People power

The temporary repurposing of Arboretum Drive is intended to reduce potential conflicts between motorists and other visitors, Kass said. “It creates a safer environment, because we’ve eliminated the cars while we’re seeing this enhanced volume of people walking and biking.”

Kass isn’t aware of recently reported conflicts between motorists and cyclists in the Arboretum, and his department hasn’t received any complaints about people having trouble maintaining social distancing. Anecdotally, it appears difficult for people to stay 6 feet apart while moving over for passing motorists, he said.

Transportation Services plans to install temporary bike and pedestrian counters at the Arboretum’s entrances to measure traffic volume over the next several weeks.