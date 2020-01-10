Applications for $75 million in transportation grants exceed $1.4 billion in total project value

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has received nearly 1,600 eligible applications — totaling more than $1.4 billion in total value — for an available $75 million in one-time grant funds.

Wisconsin DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said the number and scope of applications for the Multimodal Local Supplement program underscores a statewide need for infrastructure upgrades.

“This process truly demonstrates the significant needs of the local system,” Thompson said in a statement. “It’s pretty staggering when you see the actual number of projects and their dollar value.”

The $75 million grant program was included in the 2019-21 budget and funds can go to road, bridge, harbor, transit, bicycle accommodation and railroad projects. Under the program, local projects can receive up to 90% of project costs, with local entities fronting the final 10%. Individual grants are capped at $3.5 million per project and eligible projects must include a six-year completion schedule.

A total of 1,596 eligible grant applications were received, totaling nearly $1.47 billion in total project value.

