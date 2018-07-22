An additional applicant for appointment to the City Council seat in the 19th District was left off the original candidate list, bringing the total number of applicants to be considered at a meeting Monday to eight.
John Guequierre, a consultant for architects, contractors and builders and vice president of operations for protective equipment manufacturer UCHardChip, was inadvertently left off the original list of applicants announced to fill the position through the April elections.
The 19th District seat was vacated by Mark Clear, who said he needed to leave the position to focus on a new job as chief operating officer at telecommunication company 360 Networks.
The other applicants are John Beard, Keith Furman, Benjamin Gutsch, Susan Hamblin, Jason Iverson, Allison Martinson and Noel Radomski.
The City Council’s Executive Committee will review the candidates at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Room 354 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. All eight will be scored on a set of questions, with the top three scorers then scored on a second set of questions.