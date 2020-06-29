Appeals court upholds Republican-authored voting restrictions

“As Trump and his team become increasingly nervous for November, a Republican-controlled court just made another egregious assault on voting rights in Wisconsin,” state Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said. “Trump knows his path to victory involves suppressing the vote as much as possible, and as we saw on April 7 when Republicans forced thousands of people to vote in-person during a pandemic, there is no low they aren’t willing to stoop to to grab power.”

U.S. District Judge James Peterson in Madison threw out a host of the GOP’s election laws as unconstitutional in July 2016. The statutes restricted early voting to weekends at only one location per municipality, replaced the state’s 10-day residency period for voting with a 28-day minimum and blocked voters from using expired student IDs at the polls.

Liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Institute and Citizen Action of Wisconsin Education Fund brought the lawsuit that sparked Peterson’s decision.

That same month, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman in Milwaukee ruled that state residents who lack proper photo identification could vote with an affidavit affirming their identity. The American Civil Liberties Union brought the lawsuit that triggered the ruling.