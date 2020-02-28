Appeals Court strikes down voter purge ruling, allowing voters to stay on rolls

A Wisconsin Appeals Court has struck down a lower court ruling ordering more than 200,000 voters to be removed from the rolls because they may have moved.

The ruling, handed down by Wisconsin's District IV Court of Appeals, also invalidates a lower-court decision that found the Wisconsin Elections Commission and some of its members in contempt for failing to purge the rolls.

The decision, for now at least, strips away a victory the Ozaukee County Court handed to conservatives. It means the registrations of thousands of voters the state determined were likely to have moved can remain valid. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which led the lawsuit seeking the voter purge, said it intends to file an appeal with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"Wisconsin deserves clean elections in 2020," said WILL president Rick Esenberg. "It is our intent to seek review in the Wisconsin Supreme Court to ensure that the Wisconsin Elections Commission complies with state law."

Friday's appeals court ruling was decided by a panel of three judges, Michael Fitzpatrick, JoAnne Kloppenburg and Jennifer Nashold.

This is a developing story.

