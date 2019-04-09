A Wisconsin Appeals Court sided with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday, ruling the governor was in his authority to rescind 15 board appointments made by his Republican predecessor, upholding a Dane County circuit judge's decision that the appointments were confirmed illegally.
The unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel, coming at the end of a chaotic day featuring discord between Evers and GOP leaders, was a minor legal setback for Republicans in a broader legal battle over legislation adopted during a lame-duck session in December that is likely bound for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. At stake is not only the fate of 15 appointees, but whether controversial Republican laws curbing Evers' and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's powers will stand.
The ultimate fate of the 15 appointees, which include Public Service Commissioner Ellen Nowak and UW System Regent Scott Beightol, will be up to a future court to decide.
In response to the ruling, Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said 82 board appointments made by former Gov. Scott Walker and confirmed by the Senate in December represented "an unconstitutional attempt to override the will of the people," adding that Evers acted properly by removing the appointments. The Wisconsin District 3 Appeals Court judges deciding the case were Lisa Stark, Thomas Hruz and Mark Seidl.
Tuesday's Appeals Court ruling stems from an order issued by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Richard Niess that blocked the laws curtailing powers of Evers and Kaul. Republicans are seeking to appeal the case brought by the League of Women Voters and other groups.
As part of the order, which invalidated the December extraordinary session in which the laws were passed, Niess also vacated 82 Walker appointments to state boards, councils and commissions that the state Senate confirmed during that session.
An Appeals Court granted GOP lawmakers' request to temporarily suspend the order, but not before Evers' rescinded the appointments. Evers later re-appointed 67 of the 82 Walker appointees.
"In short, if the Governor had the authority to withdraw the nominations pursuant to the temporary injunction while that injunction was in
place, then the withdrawals were valid and are not affected by our subsequent stay of the injunction," the ruling stated.
Cabinet confirmation in limbo
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, earlier Tuesday said the Senate would hold up confirmation of Evers' cabinet secretaries as it waits for the courts to resolve the issue.
"I think some of those cabinet members could be in trouble," Fitzgerald said when asked what he would do if the governor doesn't restore the 15 appointments.
The Juneau Republican said "there's some truth" to the contention made by Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, that he was slowing down the confirmation process as retribution for lawsuits brought by liberal groups challenging the lame-duck laws.
"There’s nobody on the calendar today because we’re waiting to see kind of what happens with court," Fitzgerald said. He declined to specify which secretaries would be in jeopardy, noting that Republican senators aren't in agreement on who should be jettisoned if it becomes necessary.
Fitzgerald in a statement issued shortly after the ruling emphasized the appointments were confirmed during a constitutional session and said the Senate would immediately appeal the decision to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Evers, speaking to reporters after attending the annual State of the Tribes address, said he doesn't view Fitzgerald's remarks as retribution, dismissing them as "huffing and puffing." He added the latest development in the ongoing legal saga won't sway him in making appointments to the positions.
"It doesn’t change my vantage point at all, frankly," Evers said. "I made appointments that were based on the fact that a judge’s ruling that has not been overturned. It’s sad that they were not appointed appropriately."
Fitzgerald's comments after the Senate's floor session earlier in the day put the status of several members of the new governor's cabinet in question.
Remarks from Fitzgerald, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other Republicans throughout the day Tuesday manifested the growing divide between them and Evers as lawmakers enter the budget season in earnest.
"It's causing a lot of strain, I think, in this relationship," Fitzgerald said of the lame-duck legal quagmire.
Vos during a news conference slammed Evers for not agreeing to regularly meet with him, as he said he did with Walker.
"That’s what you do when you’re in constitutional positions," Vos said. "You don’t necessarily have the freedom to say ‘I’m not going to meet.’ So I think we should be meeting every week."
Vos and Evers have a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, and Vos said he hopes to forge an agreement with the governor that they meet.
Fitzgerald's plans to delay secretary confirmation came after Shilling chastised Republicans for choosing not to confirm the secretaries although many of them have received hearings.
In Wisconsin, cabinet secretaries remain in place unless the Senate rejects them. So far, only two cabinet secretaries have received push back from Republicans: Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson and Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim. The Wisconsin State Journal first reported Crim was charged in 2005 with felony child abuse for jabbing her 5-year-old son's hand with a pen.
The case resulted in a deferred prosecution agreement and the record being removed from the state's online circuit court record system.
The more high-profile members Evers removed include Scott Beightol, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s pick for the UW System Board of Regents, and Ellen Nowak, who served as commissioner of the Public Service Commission.
Fitzgerald said Nowak's absence has "completely destabilized" the three-member commission, which oversees utilities in the state, and has held up two multi-million dollar renewable energy projects before the body.
Nowak, who had served under Walker as the secretary of the powerful Department of Administration, attempted to return to work after an appeals court ruling was issued staying the order that vacated her appointment, but a security guard stopped her. She said she had been told that Evers' administration doesn't believe the court's decision reinstates the Walker appointees.
Fitzgerald Tuesday called the move "a bum's rush," adding it was personal.
"That is not the way you treat a former secretary of DOA and the chairwoman of the Public Service Commission," he said.
Fitzgerald said he had asked Maggie Gau, Evers' chief of staff, to drop the administration's plans to not re-appoint the 15 Walker board members, warning her that such a move wouldn't sit well with Republican senators.
"It was going to cause a lot of hurt feelings, and it has," Fitzgerald said, adding that Nowak is beloved by many in the Republican caucus.