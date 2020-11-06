Appeals court rules Wisconsin indoor gathering limits are "invalid and unenforceable," on same day order expires

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has ruled that on-again, off-again statewide rules limiting the size of some indoor public gatherings are "invalid and unenforceable" — on the same day the order is slated to conclude.
The court order issued Friday states that the order originally passed Oct. 6, which limited indoor public gatherings to 25% of a building or room’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit, was unenforceable due to Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm's "failure to follow the required rulemaking procedures."
The order was passed a month ago as COVID-19 cases surged across Wisconsin, a trend that has not let up. Wisconsin reported another record of 5,935 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 54 more deaths.
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday urged Republicans to support his mask mandate and not challenge the indoor gathering limits. The order keeps getting “kicked around” in the courts, he said.
“Every time it gets kicked around, its ability to make a difference goes away,” Evers said. “We need to require things.”
The Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit challenging the state's capacity limit order, arguing it would drive bars and restaurants out of business. A Sawyer County judge blocked it on Oct. 14 only to have a Barron County judge reinstate it five days later. That sparked an appeal from The Mix-Up bar in Amery and Pro-Life Wisconsin, which argues that the capacity restrictions limit its fundraising gatherings.
In Friday's order, the court majority said "The Mix Up is likely to suffer irreparable harm, that it has no other remedy at law, and that a temporary injunction is necessary to preserve the status quo. In doing so, it substitutes its judgment for that of the circuit court on a discretionary matter, which we may not do."
