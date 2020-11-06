Appeals court rules Wisconsin indoor gathering limits are "invalid and unenforceable," on same day order expires

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has ruled that on-again, off-again statewide rules limiting the size of some indoor public gatherings are "invalid and unenforceable" — on the same day the order is slated to conclude.

The court order issued Friday states that the order originally passed Oct. 6, which limited indoor public gatherings to 25% of a building or room’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit, was unenforceable due to Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm's "failure to follow the required rulemaking procedures."

The order was passed a month ago as COVID-19 cases surged across Wisconsin, a trend that has not let up. Wisconsin reported another record of 5,935 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 54 more deaths.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday urged Republicans to support his mask mandate and not challenge the indoor gathering limits. The order keeps getting “kicked around” in the courts, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Every time it gets kicked around, its ability to make a difference goes away,” Evers said. “We need to require things.”