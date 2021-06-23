Appeals Court rules against GOP leaders over redistricting

A state appeals court on Wednesday refused to put on hold a judge's ruling that Republican leaders of the Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.
Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal. The judge's April 29 ruling voided the contracts with two outside law firms and barred any future payments. The contracts allowed for spending of more than $1 million in taxpayer money to the two law firms.
Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke last month declined to put his ruling on hold and the state appeals court on Wednesday agreed that the ruling should not be stayed.
The appeals court said that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not establish why a stay was necessary. The court also said it was not persuaded by their arguments claiming irreparable harm from the earlier ruling.
Four Madison teachers, including the current and incoming teachers union president, brought the lawsuit arguing that state law does not allow for legislative leaders to hire attorneys outside the state Department of Justice before a lawsuit has been filed. The Legislature has yet to begin the redistricting process.
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
