Appeals court rules against conservative think tank seeking access to press briefings

MacIver's attorney, Dan Suhr, said the group was evaluating its options for appeal.

"The journalists at MacIver have the same constitutional rights as every other journalist," he said.

Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback had no immediate comment.

MacIver had argued that Evers was excluding its staffers, and violating their free speech rights, because they are conservatives. Evers said they were excluded because they are not principally a news gathering operation and they are not neutral.

There was no evidence that the governor's office manipulated its criteria to exclude conservative media, the court said.

MacIver covers legislative meetings and other events at the Capitol as well as some Evers news conferences. But they sued after being excluded from a media briefing Evers gave for reporters on his state budget proposal in 2019. Evers wasn't present, but members of his administration provided information to reporters on embargo ahead of his budget speech to the Legislature that evening.

The appeals court noted that a limited number of reporters were allowed into the event. Reporters from The Associated Press, along with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal, were among those present for that briefing.