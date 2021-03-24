Appeals Court panel appears skeptical of business groups' effort to block COVID-19 records

Judges on the appeals court panel appeared skeptical of whether the trade groups could, in fact, represent the interests of their employees.

"The employees might have a lot of different interests that might diverge from what you identify as the interests of the employers," said Appeals Court Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg. "We don’t understand how you can be also taking on the mantle of speaking for the interests of the employees."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kloppenburg said some employees might want the public to know there have been a lot of COVID-19 cases where they're working, and some may not.

The appeal comes after a Waukesha County judge sided with WMC and others by temporarily blocking the release of the records.

The state Department of Health Services since last summer had planned to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers have tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted an outcry from Wisconsin businesses, who said releasing such information to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other media outlets that requested the information would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.