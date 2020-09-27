 Skip to main content
Appeals court halts decision to extend deadline for votes cast by mail in Wisconsin
Absentee ballots

Andrew Halada prepares absentee ballots along with 15 other workers. Wisconsin’s municipal clerks say they expect to deliver timely Election Day results, pending any major court action.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has temporarily halted a federal judge's decision to extend the deadline for returning and counting votes cast by mail in Wisconsin for the Nov. 3 election, according to a ruling issued Sunday.

State Republican lawmakers and the Republican National Committee have intervened in the case brought by the Democratic National Committee and other groups as Democrats have tried to expand access to voting. 

Wisconsin voters will again need to make sure ballots are returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order for the votes to be counted.

U.S. District Judge William Conley on Monday had extended the deadline for ballots to be counted until Nov. 9, almost a week after Election Day, as long as the ballots are mailed and postmarked on or before Election Day.

Sunday's ruling puts Conley's order on hold until the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court issues any further action.

State Journal reporter Riley Vetterkind contributed to this report. 

