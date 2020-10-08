Appeals court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

A federal appeals court on Thursday blocked a decision to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin, in a win for Republicans who have fought attempts to expand voting across the country.

If the ruling stands, absentee ballots will have to be delivered to Wisconsin election clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day if they are to be counted. Results of the presidential race in the pivotal swing state would be known within hours of polls closing.

Democrats almost certainly will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Under state law, absentee ballots are due in local clerks' offices by 8 p.m. on election night, but Democrats and allied groups sued to extend the deadline after the April presidential primary saw long lines, fewer polling places, a shortage of poll workers and thousands of ballots mailed days after the election.

U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled last month that any ballots that arrive in clerk's offices by Nov. 9 will be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 3.