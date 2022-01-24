Appeals court allows ballot drop boxes to be used in Feb. 15 spring primary

The bipartisan elections commission was originally scheduled to discuss Bohren's ruling later Monday, but the meeting was later canceled in light of the Court of Appeals decision.

State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, though the elections commission issued guidance in early 2020 to allow election clerks to make use of them. The boxes were widely used in the state that year as an alternative for voters worried that, with the crush of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery, their ballots might not make it back before Election Day.

At least 34 states used or planned to use ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election and about 16% of nationwide voters in the 2016 general election made use of the boxes, according to the elections commission's website. Only four states prohibited the use of drop boxes when the commission issued the 2020 guidance for their use in Wisconsin.

State elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said in testimony in the circuit court case last year the commission was aware of at least 528 drop boxes being used across the state in the 2020 November election. While some cities installed multiple boxes, Wolfe said the boxes were ultimately used by more than 430 communities.