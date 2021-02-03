Apartment tower, Whole Foods approved for large Madison Yards development on West Side

Since then, the project team — a joint venture between Gilbane Development Co. and Summit Smith Development — has been fleshing out specific proposals for what will go on each of the six blocks, which are to be divided by private streets.

West of the Hilldale Shopping Center, the Madison Yards project is bounded by University Avenue to the north, North Segoe Road to the east, Sheboygan Avenue to the south and a new Hill Farms State Office Building to the west, which would be integrated with the private portions of the development.

Other blocks within Madison Yards are slated for more residential uses, medical and office space, restaurants and entertainment venues, and a public plaza that could host a farmers' market year-round.

Amazon

The council voted 13-6 to reject a proposal by Alds. Grant Foster and Marsha Rummel to rezone several commercial and vacant properties along Milwaukee Street and West Corporate Drive, including the Amazon property, after industry groups and the owner of the Amazon property decried the move.

Foster said the intent was to align the properties with recommendations in the 2018 Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan, which envisions more housing along the major public-transit route.