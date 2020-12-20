AP: Wisconsin spent $99M on medical gear early in COVID-19 pandemic

There was no question Wisconsin and other states needed to move quickly in the face of a new virus that was spreading. According to data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 141 hospitals in the state had less than a week's worth of N95 masks and gowns on hand at the end of March, and 107 hospitals had less than a week's worth of paper masks on hand as April began.

When state agents found a legitimate supplier, they jumped on it regardless of the price, inking deals within hours. Even then that was no guarantee that they would get the supplies, they said.

“You had all sorts of people coming out of the woodwork trying to figure out how to get into the PPE business," said Department of Administration Deputy Secretary Chris Patton, who led the state’s procurement efforts. “We were trying to sift and winnow legitimate buyers versus those trying to make a quick buck.”

He said the state's buyers were acting with a sense of urgency as they tried to keep their supplies ahead of the spreading virus.

“We had a war room set up in one of the conference rooms with three or four purchasing agents — some days eight (agents) just sitting around a table with a bunch of white boards up and talking about what deals they had,” Patton said. "If someone had it on the shelf, we were willing to go buy it."