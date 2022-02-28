Anti-abortion groups challenge Gov. Tony Evers' allocation of federal funds to Planned Parenthood

A conservative law firm on Monday sent a letter to Tony Evers questioning the Democratic governor's allocation of more than $2 million in federal COVID-19 funds to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin — claiming the grants were unlawful for failing to abide by state laws prohibiting funding for abortions.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sent the letter on behalf of anti-abortion groups Wisconsin Family Action, Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro-Life Wisconsin and seeks additional information on the roughly $2.4 million in federal stimulus funds allocated to Planned Parenthood through two grants in late 2020 and early 2022.

Officials with WILL claim in the letter that the grant programs should have been created with statutory oversight and promulgated rules, but also that they violate state prohibitions on funding abortion and related services.

“We want to know exactly what legal authority Governor Evers thinks he has to create grant programs and ignore the rulemaking process," WILL deputy counsel Lucas Vebber said in a statement. "Additionally, we want to know why he thinks he can ignore clear and explicit state law prohibitions on funding entities, like Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, that provide abortions and related services.”

Wisconsin has received more than $4.5 billion total in federal coronavirus stimulus funds over the course of the pandemic. As governor, Evers has sole discretion over the use of federal funds, but WILL has challenged that Evers cannot create new grant programs without approval from the Legislature.

Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback in an email pointed to the many federal allocations Evers made over the last two years, including toward businesses, farmers and broadband expansion. Cudaback also took aim at Republicans who control the Legislature and did not meet for almost nine months in the early stretch of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's no surprise Republicans and their allies are continuing to play politics while failing to support our state’s economic recovery and trying to obstruct efforts to get resources to folks across our state," Cudaback said.

The latest challenge by WILL follows previous efforts by the group to prevent the state from allocating federal coronavirus funds based on factors such as race.

The group in January challenged the administration's mortgage assistance program announced last year, claiming the program's intention to steer federal funds toward people of color was discriminatory.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program was announced in August and is set to provide about $92.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to eligible homeowners across the state. The program is intended to help mitigate financial hardships associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by preventing mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and loss of utilities and energy services.

The federal government directs states to provide the grants to homeowners with incomes equal to or less than 100% of the area median income for their household size. However, states can extend eligibility to those earning 150% of the area median income if they are "socially disadvantaged" individuals — defined by the federal government as Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

What's more, a handful of business owners last year successfully challenged the U.S. Small Business Administration's prioritization of businesses owned by women, veterans and socially disadvantaged individuals when allocating $28.6 billion in Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants.

The business owners alleged in the lawsuits, one of which was filed by WILL, that the policy pushed white men "to the back of the line" for aid.

A federal appeals court ultimately ruled in favor of WILL, issuing a 2-1 opinion that said the government cannot allocate limited coronavirus relief funds based on race and sex. As a result, SBA notified 2,965 business owners who had originally been approved for grants that those funds would now be denied and the application process shifted to a first-come, first-served basis.

Another lawsuit brought forward last year by WILL on behalf of a handful of residents in several states including Wisconsin challenged President Joe Biden's plans to allocate $4 billion to more than 20,000 Wisconsin farmers.

The lawsuit alleged the Biden administration was engaging in unconstitutional race discrimination through a provision in the American Rescue Plan to provide debt relief to "socially disadvantaged" farmers and ranchers. A temporary restraining order was granted last June.

