Another Madison City Council member announces run for state Assembly seat

Madison Alder Samba Baldeh, who was elected to the Madison City Council in 2015, has announced he is running as a Democrat for the state Assembly seat to be left vacant by Rep. Melissa Sargent — joining a contested August primary that already includes fellow Madison Alder Madison Lindsay Lemmer and attorney and former Assembly committee research clerk Walt Stewart.

Baldeh, who spent his childhood in The Republican Nation of Gambia in west Africa before moving to the United States close to 20 years ago, said he has achieved "what many to believe to be the American Dream."

"But, I have not forgotten my own experience of great poverty," Baldeh said in a statement. "I know that many in our community do not share my good fortune. They have unmet needs for housing, health care and often, food. Many others are only a paycheck away from this plight. These are big problems that require systemic solutions."

Baldeh, who is an IT project manager at American Family Insurance, is in his third term on the Madison Common Council. As Council President in his second term, Baldeh said he worked to bring together people from multiple perspectives — something he would try to bring to state government.