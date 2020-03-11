Another Madison City Council member announces run for state Assembly seat

Madison Alder Samba Baldeh, who was elected to the Madison City Council in 2015, has announced he is running as a Democrat for the state Assembly seat to be left vacant by Rep. Melissa Sargent — joining a contested August primary that already includes fellow Madison Alder Madison Lindsay Lemmer and attorney and former Assembly committee research clerk Walt Stewart.
Baldeh, who spent his childhood in The Republican Nation of Gambia in west Africa before moving to the United States close to 20 years ago, said he has achieved "what many to believe to be the American Dream."
"But, I have not forgotten my own experience of great poverty," Baldeh said in a statement. "I know that many in our community do not share my good fortune. They have unmet needs for housing, health care and often, food. Many others are only a paycheck away from this plight. These are big problems that require systemic solutions."
Baldeh, who is an IT project manager at American Family Insurance, is in his third term on the Madison Common Council. As Council President in his second term, Baldeh said he worked to bring together people from multiple perspectives — something he would try to bring to state government.
"I will listen to these conversations and reflect what I’ve learned in my work as their representative," Baldeh said in a statement. "As a servant-leader I am confident that together we can succeed and bring about the changes we aspire to."
Baldeh said he is committed to creating an economy that works for all residents and continue to try to address issues like criminal justice reform, climate change and homelessness.
Baldeh will face first-term Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer and Madison attorney and former Assembly committee research clerk Walt Stewart, who announced candidacy earlier this year, in the Aug. 11 primary.
Lemmer, who joined the Madison council last spring, announced her candidacy earlier this year, along with endorsements from seven current and former elected officials.
“This district includes some of the fastest growing areas in Madison, is home to important natural resources that need protection, and areas that have developed quickly and require state investment to make long overdue infrastructure improvements,” Lemmer said in a statement. “My work in the Assembly will be a continuation of my work as a City Council member: prioritizing the issues that matter to the people I represent and finding solutions that make their lives better and our community stronger.”
As an alder, Lemmer has worked on transportation needs, equity initiatives and access to government for Madison residents. She serves on the Plan Commission, Housing Strategy Committee, the Board of Public Health for Madison and Dane County, Board of Health Budget Committee, the President’s Work Group to Review Communication Tools and Processes, and Public Market Development Committee.
“Alder Lemmer will be an important addition to our State Legislature," Alder Shiva Bidar said in a statement. "She understands policy, she knows how to work collaboratively to get things done, and she is dedicated to serving the people she represents. She has my enthusiastic support.”
Lemmer is a Madison native and received a Masters of Business Administration from Edgewood College and Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2005.
Earlier this year, longtime Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, announced on the Senate floor he would not seek re-election this fall, setting up a competitive race in the strongly Democratic 16th Senate District. Following Miller's announcement, Sargent, D-Madison, whose Assembly district is one of three in Miller’s Senate district, announced her candidacy for the seat, which opens up her spot this fall in the 48th Assembly District. Sargent officially stated she would not seek another term on the Assembly in the final session of the year last month.
"I saw that as an opportunity," Stewart, 64, said. "From my perspective, I think I would be very useful in that position and it would be a good use of my skill set."
Part of that skill set includes six years spent — from 1978-84 — as a legislative aide research clerk for the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, where Stewart said became well versed in administrative agencies and rules.
Stewart, who has been in a private law practice since 1984, said his professional experience would help him when pushing Democratic issues in a chamber that has a 63-36 GOP majority.
"I have a lot of experience working with people who disagree," Stewart said. "Very often the major challenge is trying to communicate in such a way that we can find a common ground. This is what I do for a living and I think that’s what’s needed in the Legislature, especially given how polarized politics has become."
Stewart said he would hope to focus on affordable health care, clean water, better schools and easier access to higher education.
As for Miller's Senate seat, Sargent will face independent candidate and Monona Grove School Board president Andrew McKinney. McKinney has identified as a Democrat in the past but said he has chosen to run as an independent because the Democratic Party has moved too far left and both the Republican and Democratic parties have failed to produce results.
Republican Scott Barker, of Sun Prairie, also is running for the 16th Senate district seat.