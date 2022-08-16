Another Madison church hopes to sell its building for housing development project

Another Madison congregation hopes to sell its church building for redevelopment, this time for a $34.6 million project on the North Side featuring low-cost housing and new space for worship and social services.

Northside Christian Assembly is looking to sell its church at 709 Northport Drive to MSP Real Estate of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, which is proposing to demolish the half-century-old building for a four-story structure offering 125 low-cost apartments, an 8,000-square-foot space on the first floor for the church and outreach services, and one level of underground parking.

The multi-ethnic church was formed in 1940 under the name First Assembly of God, and members built the current 10,000-square-foot building in the late 1960s, pastor Isaiah Oby said. It is next to Mendota Elementary School, 4002 School Road, and between the Kennedy Heights and Vera Court neighborhoods and their neighborhood centers.

In 2002, the church changed its name to Northside Christian Assembly to better reflect the community it serves, Oby said. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a challenge that led the congregation to think about its physical space differently, he said.

“We began to reconsider our needs and how to strategically use our resources to meet our vision of greater community impact,” he said. “Our members are excited to continue to explore the options on what a partnership with MSP could look like for the spreading of the Gospel.”

The redevelopment would be MSP’s fifth low-cost housing project in Madison, said Mark Hammond, the firm’s vice president for development. “We’re trying to meet the city’s housing needs and help the church meet its mission,” he said.

Ald. Charles Myadze, 18th District, has scheduled an online neighborhood meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday. He declined to take a position until after the meeting.

“When I was elected as alder, I told myself I would listen first to the community, then be responsive,” he said. “I will respond after my community meeting to advocate for what my constituents want.”

Churches to housing

In recent years, two other congregations have authorized plans to demolish church buildings for redevelopments offering housing.

In May, the city approved plans by Threshold Development Group of Madison to raze Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2165 Linden Ave. on the East Side, for a three-story project with 32 apartments. Zion’s congregation has merged with Moravian Community Church, 3565 Tulane Ave.

Also, St. John’s Lutheran Church has refined plans for a $35.8 million, 10-story redevelopment of its Downtown property at 322 E. Washington Ave., which would be replaced by a structure with a sanctuary, community spaces, offices and other amenities on the first floor, topped by 130 mostly lower-cost apartments with below-ground parking.

The congregation is partnering with Brad Binkowski — co-founder of Urban Land Interests — and his son, Mark, with support from ULI, which has done many Downtown projects. It has submitted an application for city Affordable Housing Fund support and is expected to make formal demolition and land use requests in coming weeks.

Lower-cost units

MSP’s proposal, called “The North End,” offers a total of 125 apartments, with 106 of the units available to those making no more than 60% of Dane County area median income, or $62,280 for a household of three, a submission for city Affordable Housing Fund support says.

Also, 25 of the lower-cost units would be for those making no more than 30% of area median income, or $31,140 for a household of three. Eleven of those units would be for the homeless or those at risk of homelessness and 14 for veterans. The Salvation Army of Dane County and Dane County Veterans Service Office would provide support services for the 30% income units.

“Being able to provide affordable housing to the North Side fits right in with our vision for community impact,” Oby said. “It will also allow us to intentionally and effectively relaunch ministries we had to pause during the pandemic.”

The 8,000 square feet of first-floor space would provide newer and more functional space for the church, which provides an array of services to the community including legal consultations, legal clinics, financial literacy and leadership training, MSP’s funding application says. MSP would lease the space to the church for a nominal sum.

The redevelopment gives the church new space that can be designed to meet its exact needs, Hammond said.

“We’re still early in the process and are working diligently to ensure the absolute best use of every square foot,” Oby said.

MSP is seeking $3.4 million in city Affordable Housing Fund support and $2 million from Dane County’s Affordable Housing Development Fund. The project would also rely on $19.4 million through federal low-income housing tax credits administered by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

The developer intends to submit land use plans to the city in September, and, if approvals are secured, would begin construction in late 2023 or early 2024, Hammond said.