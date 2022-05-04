Another judge orders Republicans to stop deleting records related to Wisconsin election review

A second Dane County judge has ordered Republicans who launched former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's ongoing review of the 2020 election to halt the destruction of public records.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn issued the order Wednesday, noting that she is "astounded" that such a decision was necessary, given that Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the review last year at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers, should be well aware of Wisconsin's public records law. Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records and his office regularly destroys records deemed “irrelevant or useless.”

"I'm just astounded because the Office of Special Counsel is composed of somebody who apparently should know better," Bailey-Rihn said to attorney Ronald Stadler, who is representing Vos in the case.

Christa Westerberg, an attorney for American Oversight, said there is evidence that Gableman deleted records between June 1 and August 30 of last year. She added that the organization has received just 27 pages of documents from Gableman in response to the request.

Stadler, who has said all available records have been provided, said he, the Assembly, Vos and Assembly Clerk Ted Blazel, who is also named in the case, have no ability to prevent Gableman from deleting records.

"I’m just struggling with the idea that somebody is above the law and why should I not tell you to tell him what the law is? He should know it," Bailey-Rihn said.

"It sounds like it’s necessary for me to order you to tell him to not delete records, which frankly astounds me because there is some evidence that these records have been deleted," Bailey-Rihn added. "Now I don't know when. Is that continuing? I don't know. What's the explanation for that, other than your clients can't control their contractors?"

Stadler pushed back against comments that the Assembly or Vos has no control over Gableman, adding that the former justice's interpretation of the law will be vetted in a separate case. In that case, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ordered Gableman to not delete or destroy any records that may be responsive to American Oversight’s original request.

"I don’t think it’s necessarily accurate to say that anyone is thumbing their nose at the law or thumbing their nose at either court," Stadler said. "I think there’s a dispute as to what the law provides and what it covers."

An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council back in October found that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

“Speaker Vos’s ever-expanding list of excuses — they don’t exist, they’ve been deleted, we can’t control our contractors — for failing to produce records to which Wisconsin citizens are legally entitled don’t ring true," American Oversight senior adviser Melanie Sloan said in a statement. "Next, he’ll claim the dog ate them. This deliberate effort to deprive the public of information undermines our democracy and the rule of law."

American Oversight has filed three cases against Gableman, Vos and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman's review of the 2020 election.

Vos, who had previously indicated plans to begin wrapping up Gableman's review by the time his contract expired at the end of April, said last week Gableman's office "will remain open as we guarantee the legal power of our legislative subpoenas and get through the other lawsuits that have gridlocked this investigation."

Vos' extension of Gableman's contract came one day after former President Donald Trump, who has continued to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in states like Wisconsin in the 2020 election, issued a statement pressuring state Republicans to keep Gableman's review open.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Gableman has issued subpoenas to local and state election officials, the mayors of the state's five largest cities and two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems. Many of the subpoenaed parties have rejected Gableman's requests for in-person meetings or documents, while the former state Supreme Court justice has also withdrawn some requests, including one filed with immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera Action.

Gableman's subpoenas have been met with a slew of legal challenges, with Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filing a lawsuit in October challenging Gableman's authority to demand in-person interviews. Kaul has argued demanding private interviews outside a public setting is illegal.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.