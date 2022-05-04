Another judge orders Republicans to stop deleting records related to election review

A second Dane County judge has ordered Republicans who launched former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's ongoing review of the 2020 election to halt the destruction of public records.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn issued the order Wednesday, noting that she is "astounded" that such an order was necessary, given that Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the review last year at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers, should be well aware of Wisconsin's public records law. Attorneys for Gableman have said the former justice is exempt from retaining records and his office regularly destroys records deemed “irrelevant or useless.”

"I'm just astounded because the Office of Special Counsel is composed of somebody who apparently should know better," Bailey-Rihn said to attorney Ronald Stadler, who is representing Vos in the case.

The case is one of three filed against Gableman, Vos and the Assembly seeking public records related to Gableman's review of the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ordered Gableman last week to not delete or destroy any records that may be responsive to American Oversight’s original request pending further action from the court on the matter. A scheduling conference has been scheduled in the case for Tuesday.

An analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council back in October found that deleting such records, even by a state contractor like Gableman, violates state law.

This story will be updated.

