Another judge awards taxpayer-funded attorney fees in Wisconsin election review open records case

Wisconsin taxpayers' bill for the GOP-ordered review into the 2020 presidential election continues to climb after a Dane County judge ordered the former state Supreme Court justice leading the review to pay $163,000 in legal fees in an open records case related to the probe.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington on Monday ordered the Office of Special Counsel headed Michael Gableman to pay liberal watchdog group American Oversight more than $160,000 in attorney fees and other costs after previously ruling that Gableman violated the state's public records law by not adequately responding to the organization's requests for documents related to the review.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired Gableman last summer at a cost of $676,000 following pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to make unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the now 20-month-old election. Legal fees and other court expenses have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers.

Remington's ruling follows a similar order in a separate case by Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn last week that the Assembly must pay nearly $100,000 to cover attorney fees after finding Vos in contempt for violating the state's public records law.

Bailey-Rihn said last week the case found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud."

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state's 2020 presidential election. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Gableman testified in June that he spent most of July and August last year getting familiar with Wisconsin elections at a public library in New Berlin because he did not own a personal computer. He also attended a pair of meetings, including one hosted by MyPillow CEO and election denier Mike Lindell.

Gableman also used his personal Yahoo email account during the first two months of his review, before he received an official state email address. Gableman said he had a staffer delete the personal account sometime last August, after a records request was filed, and said those documents cannot be recovered. Gableman and his attorneys have said the Office of Special Counsel regularly deletes emails and documents deemed irrelevant to the taxpayer-funded review.

American Oversight has filed four separate open records cases related to the review against Vos, the state Assembly and Gableman.

Remington earlier this year held Gableman's office in contempt after the former justice refused to testify and accused Remington of being a partisan "advocate."

Remington ordered Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies. He also directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in Remington's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.

Gableman has appealed the ruling and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.