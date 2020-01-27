You are the owner of this article.
Another Dane County Board supervisor steps up as chair
The Dane County Board has its third chair in less than a week after Sup. Paul Nelson, 9th District, announced Monday he is stepping down and will be replaced by the next in line, Sup. Analiese Eicher, 3rd District.

Nelson, who was the board's first vice-chairman, took over as interim chairman Friday after former chairwoman Sharon Corrigan resigned.

Eicher, the second vice-chairwoman, then assumed the position after Nelson stepped down. Nelson cited the fact that he is retiring from the board and does not have "an eye on the board's future."

The board will elect new first and second vice-chairs at its meeting Feb. 6. Nelson said he is "willing to resume the role" of first vice-chairman for the rest of the current board's term. Nelson is one of 11 board members not seeking reelection in April.

Eicher, who is running unopposed in April, said the changes in board leadership may be surprising but said she "appreciates" the thought everyone is putting in. 

"I look forward to guiding the work of the board over the remaining weeks of this term and setting a course for the next term, which will include many new members," she said. 

The board will elect its next chair after the April 7 elections at an organizational meeting scheduled for April 21.

