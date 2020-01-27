Another candidate lines up for Mark Miller's Senate seat

The race to replace outgoing Democratic Sen. Mark Miller is heating up with the announcement of an independent candidate launching a bid to represent the heavily Democratic district.

Monona Grove School Board president Andrew McKinney told online news outlet Madison365 he's running to replace Miller, who announced last week he will retire when his term expires in early 2021.

McKinney is a Gulf War veteran and has a background in education. He currently serves as a community school site coordinator at CH Bird Elementary School in Sun Prairie and is the first Black president of the Monona Grove School Board.

McKinney grew up in Gary, Indiana but moved to Madison to finish high school.

During an interview with Madison365, he said he would focus on boosting education funding and addressing issues facing lower-income families.

McKinney's announcement follows that of Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, who has also launched a bid. Others considering a run for the seat include Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg; former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys and Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh.

