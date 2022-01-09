Another $24M or cost cutting? Competing Dane County Jail proposals introduced

Two new proposals chart different paths for closing the multi-million dollar budget gap in the Dane County Jail project: One would add another $24 million in funding while the other would cut costs by reducing the scope of the construction project.

The competing options, which were introduced Thursday, are scheduled to start going through the county's committee process this week, beginning with debate at the Public Works & Transportation Committee Tuesday.

Although one reins in the budget significantly, both proposals are expected to be over the $148 million currently allocated for the jail. The price tag for the cheaper option — which cuts one floor from a seven-story tower and reduces space for visitation and food service — is estimated at a total of $155 million.

Since additional funds would be needed, both paths would eventually require either a three-fourths majority vote of the County Board or a binding referendum put for voters. In a recent memo, County Executive Joe Parisi said he supports a referendum because that "may be the only" way to get support for either version. It's unlikely that three-fourths of the board would be able to come to a consensus on the controversial project.