Another $24M or cost cutting? Competing Dane County Jail proposals introduced

Two new proposals chart different paths for closing the multi-million dollar budget gap in the Dane County Jail project: One would add another $24 million in funding while the other would cut costs by reducing the scope of the construction project.
The competing options, which were introduced Thursday, are scheduled to start going through the county's committee process this week, beginning with debate at the Public Works & Transportation Committee Tuesday.
Although one reins in the budget significantly, both proposals are expected to be over the $148 million currently allocated for the jail. The price tag for the cheaper option — which cuts one floor from a seven-story tower and reduces space for visitation and food service — is estimated at a total of $155 million.
Since additional funds would be needed, both paths would eventually require either a three-fourths majority vote of the County Board or a binding referendum put for voters. In a recent memo, County Executive Joe Parisi said he supports a referendum because that "may be the only" way to get support for either version. It's unlikely that three-fourths of the board would be able to come to a consensus on the controversial project.
"In short, I believe the time has come to put this question to the public," Parisi said. "Given the dollars at hand and the impact on property tax bills for the next two decades, the public should have a direct say in which project, if any, proceeds."
But deciding whether or not a referendum will happen is still far off. The Dane County Board first needs to vote on the two new proposals.
The first option would increase borrowing by $24 million, allowing the county to move forward with its original plans for the project. Those plans would close two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — and build a new seven-story tower behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building. The new jail would have 922 beds.
Skyrocketing construction costs have caused the estimated price tag for that version to balloon from $148 million to a projected $170 million or more.
The $24 million resolution to close that gap would require a three-fourths majority of the board to pass. Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District, the author of the proposal, said she hopes there's support on the board for the funds. A similar proposal that would have added $23 million to the 2022 budget for the project failed to make it to the County Board floor for consideration in the fall.
Ratcliff said it doesn't make sense to scale down the project because "if we build it too small," the county might not be able to close the City-County Building jail. Ratcliff said that facility is "inhumane and cruel."
"Dane County can do better," she said.
The second proposal to be considered this week is a change order that would set aside $728,000 of the existing jail project funds for redesigning the jail to reduce construction costs, ideally to the $155 million mark.
Under that plan, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said the developer, Mead & Hunt would change designs to align with the scaled-down version of the jail project that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett presented Thursday. Parisi said Mead & Hunt would also still make design plans for the original $170 million project to keep that as an option.
The cheaper alternative calls for a six-story tower with 794 beds and cuts some renovations planned for the Public Safety Building while preserving others for an estimated cost of $155 million. Adding a seventh floor is an option under the plan in the event of additional funding or a favorable contract bid.
Cost-cutting items include eliminating some inmate visitation, getting rid of a food preparation area, nixing a Huber intake space, redesigning an HVAC system and eliminating a staff office area.
Barrett said Saturday that the 794-bed plan is "not our number one choice." Although the jail population has been around 600 due to pandemic-related reduction strategies, Barrett said, the population has been increasing each month. Before the pandemic, the jail population was often in the 800s. Barrett would prefer to move forward with the original 922-bed plan, but he noted that adding the seventh floor later would accomplish that.
"This isn't ideal," Barrett said. "This is just really pushing back our need for the 922."
Sheriff's Office and Public Works staff came up with the $155 million option together. Parisi called it a "compromise."
The change order would leave the door open for both the scaled-back option or the original proposal, according to Parisi's memo. Parisi requested that the change order be drafted, Eicher said.
Since the change order doesn't allocate any new funding, a simple majority vote in favor would move it forward and allow Mead & Hunt to start design work, Eicher said.
Once the two plans are finalized, a three-fourths majority vote of the board would be needed to approve extra funding — whether that be an extra $7 million for the cost-cutting proposal, $24 million for the original or a new number. The current price points are just projects, so the costs could change quite a bit.
To avoid that vote, the County Board could instead approve a resolution that would put a referendum for more jail funding on the ballot in April or November. That move would only need a simple majority to pass.
County Board members could still draft other plans — such as resolutions to add a different amount of funding now or a change order to bring the project back under the $148 million — but Eicher said she's unaware of any efforts to do so.
Previously proposed options would have cut all of the Public Safety Building renovations to bring the project back in budget, but Barrett said that's a bad option because it would force the county to continue its use of solitary confinement — something both of the new options eliminate or greatly reduce. Barrett said solitary confinement is "inhumane and borderline unconstitutional."
Eicher declined to say which of the two newest options she prefers.
"We’re a 37-member board. There are 37 opinions on this project. What I’m looking for is consensus to get (the City-County Building jail) closed," Eicher said. "If that ends up being one of these proposals then that’s the direction that we’ll go."