Andrew McKinney and Melissa Sargent discuss pandemic, police reform in Cap Times debate

The candidates share similar priorities: access to health care, housing, education and tackling racial disparities, which McKinney, who is Black, said he’s experienced first-hand.

“My son, who’s 10, was a 6-year-old when I got pulled over by the police,” he said. “That 6-year-old said, ‘Dad, are you going to get shot?’”

The debate came on the heels of Wednesday night’s violence that saw the beating of state Sen. Tim Carpenter by protesters, the toppling of two prominent state Capitol statues and a fire bomb lobbed into the City-County Building.

“We do have groups out there, far left, far right, whatever, that’s agitating young people,” McKinney said, “people who are not aware of how to do civil protests, and then it comes out to be riotous. It’s not their fault. It’s agitators that come from another state or homegrown right here in Wisconsin.”

Sargent called the violence “egregious and very confusing actions,” but she said she understands the anger that has been driving the protest movement.

“These protests are a response to the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and so many other Black lives that have been harmed and cut too short,” she said. “And there is deep passion and real anger. And I too am angry.”