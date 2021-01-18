Andrea Palm, Wisconsin health secretary, tapped to join Biden administration

Wisconsin's top health official, who has thus far led the state's response to the COVID-19 crisis, is poised to leave her post Wednesday to join President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, who's served in her role since the early days of Gov. Tony Evers' tenure in January 2019, is poised to become deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an agency she previously served at under President Barack Obama.
“Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through—she's been a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis,” Evers said in a statement Monday announcing the move.
Replacing Palm as interim secretary starting next week is Karen Timberlake, who worked as agency head under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.
She said in a statement the department's top priorities would focus on COVID vaccine distribution, an issue that Evers' administration has drawn criticism over thus far as Wisconsin lags other Midwestern states in getting out those doses.
“Our top priorities at the DHS will continue to be advocating to receive Wisconsin’s fair share of vaccines from the federal government, distributing vaccines out across the state, and getting shots in arms as quickly as possible while we work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Timberlake said.
Prior to Monday's announcement, Palm had been among the small handful of Evers' Cabinet officials who had yet to have their posts made permanent by the state Senate through a confirmation vote.
Palm also isn't the first Evers appointee to leave her post. Former Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney, who was also unconfirmed, left her job in late November and Evers asked Wofkorce Development head Caleb Frostman to resign in September amid an unemployment backlog.
Before joining the Evers administration, Palm had served as HHS senior counselor to the secretary and agency chief of staff. Shes also held key leadership roles for then-U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton and U.S. Rep. Robert Matsui.
