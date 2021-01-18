Andrea Palm, Wisconsin health secretary, tapped to join Biden administration

Wisconsin's top health official, who has thus far led the state's response to the COVID-19 crisis, is poised to leave her post Wednesday to join President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, who's served in her role since the early days of Gov. Tony Evers' tenure in January 2019, is poised to become deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an agency she previously served at under President Barack Obama.

“Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through—she's been a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis,” Evers said in a statement Monday announcing the move.

Replacing Palm as interim secretary starting next week is Karen Timberlake, who worked as agency head under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.

She said in a statement the department's top priorities would focus on COVID vaccine distribution, an issue that Evers' administration has drawn criticism over thus far as Wisconsin lags other Midwestern states in getting out those doses.