The state would fall short by about $2 billion in the 2021-23 cycle if lawmakers approved Gov. Tony Evers budget in full, according to a new analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
The projected shortfall, which accounts for both the tax increases and additional spending proposed under Evers plan, would be the highest since the one for the 2011-13 budget cycle, which was conducted two years prior under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.
The estimated gap between revenue and spending is about double that of the previous budget cycle, when Republicans controlled both houses of the Legislature and governor's office.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau makes budget projections two years in advance of each two-year budget cycle. The projections take into account any changes to revenue or spending from the last Legislative session as well as the changes in the proposed budget to begin in the current year in order to determine its long-term effect.
The projections are not considered deficits because the state Constitution requires that the Legislature pass a balanced budget.
The LFB's long-term budget estimates only account for commitments under current law, provisions of the new proposed budget and maintaining the required statutory general fund balance. The long-term projections are not based on any assumptions for population, enrollments, employee compensation, caseloads or inflation.
The budget projections are simply meant as a guidepost for lawmakers during the budget writing season.
Since 2001 the highest projected budget shortfalls were for the 2011-13 budget, when the state was expected to fall about $2.5 billion short over the two-year budget cycle, and for the 2003-05 budget, when Wisconsin was on track to come up about $2.8 billion short.
In the unlikely scenario that lawmakers passed Evers 2019-21 budget as he proposed it, the state would have about $20 million left over at the end of the cycle in 2021. But if the state continued operating under that budget indefinitely, it would fall short by $847 million at the end of the 2022 fiscal year and by another $1.1 billion by the end of the 2023 fiscal year, for a total $1.96 billion shortfall over that biennium.