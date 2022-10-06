Analysis: 5 takeaways from Dane County executive's 2023 budget

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released his 2023 budget earlier this week, a record-setting $834 million package that includes ambitious new capital projects, wage hikes for county employees and more law enforcement funding.

Overall, the budget increases spending 10.5%, creates 75 new county jobs and directs public funds toward criminal justice reform projects, housing and conservation. The budget would add $30.05 in taxes to the average home in Madison.

The County Board will take up the budget in the coming weeks and has the opportunity to offer amendments.

Here are five takeaways from the budget:

New elections facility

The most expensive capital project in Parisi’s budget is a new elections facility that would move the Dane County Clerk’s Office out of its Downtown location at the City-County Building. The budget sets aside $12 million for it.

The current Dane County and Madison clerks’ offices lack access control, video surveillance and physical barriers to protect against intruders who might want to harm staff or equipment, according to a task force report on Dane County election security released in July. The report noted an increase in threats to election workers.

The future space would allow for the secure storage of voting equipment and ballots, which state law requires be kept for 22 months after an election.

The Madison clerk could eventually move into the new building as well. The current preferred site for the new facility is near the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and Highway Department’s East Garage along Highway 12 next to the county landfill, County Clerk Scott McDonell said.

“We need to make sure we have something that fits our needs for a while,” McDonell said.

Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, who worked on the election security review, said that while the City-County Building space could be retrofitted, election security experts recommended a dedicated space to take on the new challenges faced by election staff.

“Having a new facility where the first concern is protecting election equipment and personnel, we’ll have more confidence going forward that we can successfully execute fair elections,” Chawla said.

The County Board spent $95,000 in August to fund a concept plan for the facility. A request for proposals would be the next step for the project.

$30 increase in average tax bill

In his budget announcement, Parisi touted another reduction in the county’s net property tax rate to $2.65 for every $1,000 of property value. The change marks the fifth straight year of falling property tax rates and is the lowest since 2010, according to county data.

But due to rising home values, Parisi’s budget would still add about $30 in taxes for the average home in Madison. Next year, the average home in the city will see its value increase to $376,900, up from $335,171 in 2022, according to the Madison Assessor’s Office.

That shakes out to the average homeowner paying $1,000 in property taxes to the county.

Wage increases

To mitigate the impacts of inflation, Parisi wants a 9% pay increase for county employees. Basing the figure on the federal consumer price index, that would amount to $19.7 million in new spending for the county.

“The extent of this increase is an anomaly but it’s also important to recognize this moment,” Parisi said in a memo. “Costs increased substantially for all families this year. We also want Dane County to remain a competitive employer for those looking to get into public service.”

Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District, who chairs the County Board’s Personnel and Finance Committee, was happy to see the pay raise included in the budget, but said the board will still have to determine if it’s a fiscally sound decision.

“All the dynamics of inflation definitely warrant us to take that into account when we’re looking at those cost-of-living increases,” she said.

As for other staffing changes in the budget, Parisi proposed 75 new county positions. The majority of those new jobs would be in the county’s Department of Human Services.

Not included in Parisi’s budget is the transition of staff attorneys at the Clerk of Courts Office to full-time status — something included in that department’s budget request.

Currently, those workers work more than typical part-time employees but still don’t receive sick leave and other health benefits. Low pay and lack of benefits have made it difficult to fill three vacancies despite months of recruitment efforts, said Circuit Clerk Carlo Esqueda in his budget request.

Doyle said making those workers full-time employees will be one of her priorities as the budget process is turned over to the board.

Law enforcement

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office gets the biggest funding boost in Parisi’s budget compared with other parts of county government.

The office would receive $101 million in funding, up $5 million from 2022 levels.

Much of that is driven by the 9% wage increase for all county employees. But other funding boosts for county law enforcement include $1.3 million for inmate housing.

Millions in spending also go to the Sheriff’s Office in Parisi’s capital budget, including $2.6 million for a radio system replacement and $5 million for the renovation of the northeast precinct offices in Windsor.

Also in the budget is $2.6 million in new funding for the joint city-county public health department and about $3 million for the Dane County Highway and Transportation Department.

And projects ...

What sets Parisi’s 2023 budget apart from past budgets is the shear amount in capital projects. Almost all of it, $119 million out of $121 million, would be financed by borrowing.

Other high-dollar projects include $6 million for a homeless men’s shelter, a partnership with Madison; $15.6 million for road-improvement projects; $2 million for phase two of the Lower Yahara River Trail; and $3 million to replace Dane County Emergency Management’s siren system.

The budget also includes millions for community groups and institutions, including:

$1.2 million for the new Center for Black Excellence and Culture on Madison’s South Side

$1.5 million for Mt. Zion Church’s new Community Life Center

$1.5 million for The River Food Pantry.