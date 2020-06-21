'An amazing feeling of relief': Immigrant community cheers DACA ruling

“I think that that's a big reason why I was like, maybe they'll think twice about it. And thankfully they did.”

Though she counts the decision as a win, Menendez Collar said that the path to equity is “a long road.” Centro Hispano plans to continue mobilizing and raising funds to assist DREAMers and the undocumented community. They plan to collaborate with the Immigration Office of Affairs and increase the Immigrant Assistance Fund, which is housed at the Madison Community Foundation and helps DREAMers access legal help and cover fees associated with filing DACA applications.

“The goal is to grow that fund as much as we can,” she said. Currently, the filing fee for a DACA application is $495, but that could increase in the future due to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ November 2019 proposal to raise the fee to $765. DACA recipients must file to renew their status every two years.

“A decision like this gives us the opportunity to breathe and at least pause and know that it's not going to add to the crisis that we're facing right now,” she said.