Amtrak releases 'aspirational' map for next 15 years with hub in Madison, new stops in Green Bay, Eau Claire

A new map released by Amtrak Wednesday shows the potential growth of rail service across the country over the next 15 years, including a hub in Madison.

Amtrak’s 2035 vision includes plans for new routes with stops in Madison and fellow Wisconsin cities Eau Claire and Green Bay, according to the new map.

The company also plans to improve a number of existing routes, including several from Chicago.

The map is “the beginning of a very long conversation, but it’s very hopeful,” said Marc Magliari, a spokesperson for Amtrak Government Affairs and Corporate Communications.

“This is an aspirational map, not prescriptive,” he said. “There are other ideas that others will have.”

Unlike a past attempt to get a train stop in Madison with a line from Madison to Milwaukee, the new map proposes a station in Madison that would service more than the one direction. In addition to Milwaukee, the route would lead to Eau Claire, Green Bay and the Twin Cities.