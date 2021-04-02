Amtrak includes Madison in 2035 vision

Amtrak is eyeing Madison as a part of up to 30 or more new routes, according to a vision for 2035 released by the passenger railroad service following the announcement of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
According to Amtrak’s vision, passengers in Madison could travel by rail to Milwaukee, Eau Claire, Green Bay and the Twin Cities. It’s “aspirational,” said Marc Magliari, a spokesperson for Amtrak Government Affairs and Corporate Communications.
“This is not etched in any kind of stone,” Magliari said. “It is our look at where there is potential.”
Wisconsin is set up well for expanded Amtrak service, according to Magliari, because of an existing relationship with the state Department of Transportation and ongoing projects, including the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago intercity rail service.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she is “very excited” about the prospects of an Amtrak station in Madison and called it an “absolutely essential transportation connection for our city and for our region.”
“I’m very much looking forward to someday having Amtrak come from Chicago to Milwaukee to Madison, on up to the Twin Cities,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I think this is something that would be fantastic for our economy, for our region and for our state.”
Rhodes-Conway said she has already had conversations with the federal Department of Transportation about bringing Amtrak service to Madison.
Madison is working toward implementing a Bus Rapid Transit line, a system that offers fewer stops, faster and more direct service and larger vehicles to transport more people than conventional buses. The city’s Transportation Department is also leading a network redesign study that will look at the bus system in its entirety.
Madison is also looking to relocate its intercity bus terminal to the future redeveloped Lake Street ramp.
Madison residents were once hopeful for a high speed rail line that would take them from the capital city to Milwaukee. Former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle pushed for federal funding for the project in 2010, but it was killed by his successor, Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Unlike that project, Amtrak now includes a plan for a federal partnership that would make it easier on states’ financing by providing capital expenses and operational costs to begin service. But Amtrak needs support from Congress for increased funding to support costs for the new routes.
Biden’s plan, which he announced Wednesday, includes $80 billion for Amtrak and freight rail.
“With this federal investment, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across cities, regions, and the entire country — and we are ready to deliver,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement. “America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution.”
Magliari said he expects Amtrak to have more specific information on implementation of the 2035 vision in the coming weeks.
Amtrak would need congressional buy-in for increased dollars to back higher operating and capital costs for its floated expansion. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, said in a statement she backed such efforts and praised Biden's overall plan.
"I have long supported investments to improve our nation’s railroad infrastructure so we can expand access to safe, reliable and efficient transportation for more Wisconsinites, and I’m excited to see Amtrak’s proposal to bring passenger rail service to new communities in Wisconsin," she said.
The office of Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, didn’t return a request for comment.
Gov. Tony Evers referred a reporter to the state Department of Transportation. The agency didn't provide comments Thursday.
Briana Reilly contributed to the report.
