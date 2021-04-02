Amtrak includes Madison in 2035 vision

Madison residents were once hopeful for a high speed rail line that would take them from the capital city to Milwaukee. Former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle pushed for federal funding for the project in 2010, but it was killed by his successor, Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Unlike that project, Amtrak now includes a plan for a federal partnership that would make it easier on states’ financing by providing capital expenses and operational costs to begin service. But Amtrak needs support from Congress for increased funding to support costs for the new routes.

Biden’s plan, which he announced Wednesday, includes $80 billion for Amtrak and freight rail.

“With this federal investment, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across cities, regions, and the entire country — and we are ready to deliver,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement. “America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution.”

Magliari said he expects Amtrak to have more specific information on implementation of the 2035 vision in the coming weeks.