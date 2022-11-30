Amtrak hopes roll along: Madison unveils options for future passenger rail station

Madison has identified six sites for a potential Amtrak station, a new sign that hopes to bring passenger rail to the city are rekindling as the federal government pours billions into the country’s infrastructure.

The release of the options Downtown, on the UW-Madison campus, and on the East and North sides is the formal kick-off to the city’s Passenger Rail Station Study. The study is expected to recommend a site to the City Council by May, said Philip Gritzmacher, a planner for Madison’s transportation department.

“This is going to be a real quick-hitter of a process,” Gritzmacher said.

During the study, options will be whittled down based on public feedback, previous studies and Amtrak’s requirements for train stations.

The current options are:

The former Oscar Mayer plant

The southeastern edge of Downtown near Monona Terrace

The Dane County Regional Airport

At University Avenue and Park Street on the UW-Madison campus

First Street and East Washington Avenue

Tracks that run to the west of Fair Oaks Avenue on the East Side

of the options, the city has already created plans for a multimodal transportation facility that could serve trains by the former Oscar Mayer plant on the west side of tracks that sit north of Commercial Avenue.

Under the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, Metro Transit’s nearby North Transfer Point would be relocated and integrated into the multimodal facility that would also house facilities for bicycle and vehicle transit and “in the long term, intercity and local rail.”

Renewed hope in the city’s quest for passenger rail comes more than a decade after former Republican Gov. Scott Walker refused $810 million in federal funds to build a Madison-to-Milwaukee high-speed rail system.

If you go The city will host a public meeting on options for a future passenger rail station on Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in Room 215 of the City-County Building at 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A second meeting via Zoom will be held at 6:30 p.m. that day. For more information, visit go.madison.com/rail.

But in April 2021, Amtrak released an aspirational map of what the country’s rail system could look like by 2035. The map includes new routes from Milwaukee to Madison, Green Bay and Eau Claire. And a bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress in late 2021 includes $102 billion in funding for the country’s rail system.

Having a preferred passenger rail site identified will put Madison in a better position for when the federal government starts awarding those funds, Gritzmacher said.

The city earmarked $350,000 in next year’s budget for the station study.