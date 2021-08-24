Amplified music at outdoor ‘streateries’ causes neighborhood conflict in Madison

A proposal to ban live, amplified music at outdoor patios in the city’s Streatery program if they are within 100 feet of residential housing failed to gain traction at the Madison Arts Commission meeting Monday.
The commission voted to send a memo to the City Council expressing support for amplified music at Streatery locations across the city, while recognizing the complexities for establishments operating in and near residential areas.
During the discussion, it appeared a primary issue centered on miscommunication between the Harmony Bar, 2201 Atwood Ave., its neighbors and Ald. Brian Benford, District 6.
“I’m concerned that this has become a platform for arbitration rather than a place where we’re considering a recommendation for policy,” commissioner Yvette Pino said. “I do have concerns with punishing everybody for the effects of one venue. I think compromise can be found.”
The City Council is expected to take the issue up at its Aug. 31 meeting.
In May 2020, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a citywide emergency order to temporarily allow restaurants to expand outdoor eating and drinking on to public sidewalks, parking spaces, privately owned parking lots and some streets off of the Capitol Square.
Called the Streatery program, the initiative is meant to support struggling restaurants during the pandemic and better protect customers and staff from the spread of COVID-19. The city also waived sidewalk cafe and street vending fees through April 2022.
Earlier this year, the city allowed businesses participating in the Streatery program to host amplified music and performances in their sidewalk cafes. Live outdoor performances with amplified sound can be held between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursdays. On Fridays, music can start at the same time and extend to 9 p.m.
For Robin Stehle, a neighbor of the Harmony, the noise is too much, especially for her 8-month-old baby who can’t sleep through it.
“When amplified, the music at the Harmony has been so loud that our house shakes,” Stehle said.
Benford, sponsor of the proposed resolution, said he wants to see the rules changed to be considerate of neighbors like Stehle and others who have lived in their homes longer than some of the restaurants have been in business.
“It was never my intent to create something, number one, that would be a war on musicians,” Benford said. “I’m just trying to get these folks solace.”
Brennan Nardi, the Harmony's owner and general manager, said she followed up with Benford to set a meeting to work with neighbors but that it was never scheduled.
“I would like to meet with the neighbors and would very much like to be a part of a positive resolution to this issue,” Nardi said.
During the meeting, Benford was surprised to hear that his proposal could affect around 30 businesses and said that he did not want to create a “broad brush” solution to the issue.
Local musicians and restaurant operators strongly opposed the proposal and argued that live music is necessary to survive the difficult economic environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Daniel Haschke, a local musician, argued the proposal was “too sweeping to be appropriate.”
“I do have an investment in keeping job opportunities available for the many local musicians that rely on them, especially through the pandemic,” Haschke said. “Having plentiful options for live local music unites our cities and builds a sense of community in a city and uplifts our spirits, which is especially important in times like these.”
Alex Soglin, the front of house manager at Brasserie V on Monroe Street and the president of a group of 43 locally owned Dane County restaurants called Madison Originals, urged those in conflict to sit down and work the issue out.
Soglin said it “seems too much to create a regulation for everyone” when the program is working for 95% of the participants.
Josh Swentzel, an owner of the Ohio Tavern on Atwood Avenue, said neighbors should “take one for the team” as a way to help local restaurants survive the pandemic.
“It’s not just noise. It’s music,” Swentzel said. “It makes life better.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.