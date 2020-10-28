Amid Wisconsin COVID-19 surge, Trump administration touts rapid testing effort

As Wisconsin continues to face an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the Trump administration is highlighting the effort it began in late September to ship 1.75 million rapid tests to facilitate mitigation efforts in health and long term care settings.

The publicity effort comes less than a week before the presidential election and amid concerns about the tests' accuracy and doubts from Gov. Tony Evers' administration that it is receiving enough rapid tests.

Since late September, Wisconsin has received more than 1 million of the shipment of Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests, a category of test that can show a result in as little as 15 minutes. Since July, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has sent 600,000 rapid tests directly to nursing homes and long term care facilities, a figure which includes some of the 1.75 million Abbott rapid tests the administration touted on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in addition to the tests sent directly to nursing homes and long term care facilities, it has received 380,920 rapid tests with another 84,160 arriving this week.

According to HHS, Wisconsin has so far distributed 208,000 Abbott tests to hospitals.