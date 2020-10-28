Amid Wisconsin COVID-19 surge, Trump administration touts rapid testing effort

As Wisconsin continues to face an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the Trump administration is highlighting the effort it began in late September to ship 1.75 million rapid tests to facilitate mitigation efforts in health and long term care settings.
The publicity effort comes less than a week before the presidential election and amid concerns about the tests' accuracy and doubts from Gov. Tony Evers' administration that it is receiving enough rapid tests.
Since late September, Wisconsin has received more than 1 million of the shipment of Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests, a category of test that can show a result in as little as 15 minutes. Since July, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has sent 600,000 rapid tests directly to nursing homes and long term care facilities, a figure which includes some of the 1.75 million Abbott rapid tests the administration touted on Tuesday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in addition to the tests sent directly to nursing homes and long term care facilities, it has received 380,920 rapid tests with another 84,160 arriving this week.
According to HHS, Wisconsin has so far distributed 208,000 Abbott tests to hospitals.
Antigen tests can signal a potential new infection even before it causes symptoms, by detecting a protein the virus starts making soon after it invades the body. Because the low-cost, compact antigen detection devices provide results within minutes wherever the tests are given, they can potentially be used to screen people in group settings such as schools, nursing homes and prisons.
However, antigen tests are not as accurate as the by-now-familiar swab-up-the-nose molecular diagnostic tests. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the Indianapolis Colts, and Nevada nursing homes are among those who have had false positives with antigen tests, only to test negative with the nose swab test. False positives can be troublesome if, for instance, a nursing home patient presumed to have the virus is sent to the COVID-19 ward, only to actually get infected.
During a call with reporters Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir touted the accuracy of the tests, saying they were 97.2% sensitive to COVID-19 within people who had demonstrated symptoms within the first seven days of illness, referring to the test's ability to detect a true positive result. Data isn't available for those who aren't experiencing symptoms.
According to the FDA, rapid antigen tests, such as the ones touted by the Trump administration, have a higher chance of missing an active infection.
Another problem with antigen tests is that, while they are easy to administer, they aren't foolproof, and entering the results in online communicable disease reporting systems takes training and time. Non-medical sites such as elementary schools and colleges may struggle with their new tasks.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services cautioned the tests should be used alongside standard testing procedures, and should be used to determine who should be tested further. If a person is found positive, they can be isolated to stop the spread of COVID-19. Health officials also caution testing should only be used as a supplement to, not a replacement of, mitigation efforts, such as social distancing.
Wisconsin is set to receive all of the tests by January for Gov. Tony Evers to distribute to K-12 schools, nursing homes, higher education institutions, critical infrastructure, first responders and other priorities.
But the Evers administration says the 1.75 million shipment falls short, and that according to the state's population, it should be receiving 2.5 million tests. The federal government purchased 150 million tests, a $760 million investment, for the entire U.S.
The shipment of rapid tests comes as Wisconsin is experiencing a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The state Department of Health Services reported an increase of 3,815 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and an additional 45 deaths. Since the pandemic began, Wisconsin has recorded 210,126 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,897 deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
