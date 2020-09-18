Amid unemployment backlog, Workforce Development head Caleb Frostman resigns

Wisconsin's Workforce Development head Caleb Frostman is leaving his post as the agency he oversaw continues grappling with an unemployment backlog that has left hundreds without paychecks since the COVID-19 crisis began last spring.
Gov. Tony Evers, who asked for and received Frostman's resignation Friday, said it's "unacceptable that Wisconsinites continue to wait for the support they need during these challenging times.”
“It is clear that our unemployment system has faced historic levels of claims these past few months, hindered in part by antiquated technology we inherited, and processes designed by Republicans to make it harder for folks to get these benefits," he added.
The agency has drawn fire for its handling of the hundreds of thousands of weekly unemployment claims that Wisconsinites have filed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though DWD has been expanding hours and adding staff, the agency has been unable to close the backlog.
As of Sept. 12, DWD had received 6.54 million weekly claims and had resolved 5.83 million of those claims by either fulfilling or denying the requests, according to a recent release from the agency.
Some 713,000 claims, or nearly 11%, haven't yet been paid out, with many of those in adjudication. Claims are funneled there if any information provided by an individual raises a question about that person's eligibility, such as answers surrounding employer or claimant contact and other things, according to DWD.
The process, a manual one, normally takes three weeks, though claimants could have one issue or many holding up a week or many weeks of claims.
A source close to Evers said the governor was becoming increasingly frustrated by the backlog, even as the state sought to send additional resources and support to DWD for addressing it.
Frostman, a former Democratic senator who briefly held a northeastern Wisconsin seat after he claimed it in a 2018 special election, has served in Evers' Cabinet since the governor took office in January 2019.
In his resignation letter, provided to the Cap Times under the state's open records law, Frostman wrote he felt that his "work is incomplete."
But he also touted the efforts of the agency's employees, who he wrote "will stop at nothing to serve their neighbor."
"I feel confident that the dedicated, professional team at DWD will continue serving Wisconsin's workforce through adversity and under immense pressure, including assisting the hundreds of thousands who are out of work through no fault of their own," he added.
GOP Rep. John Nygren, the co-chair of the Legislature's powerful budget committee and a consistent critic of the agency's unemployment backlog, wrote in a tweet that Frostman's ousting "should have happened months ago if [Evers] was actually engaged with what is happening at" DWD.
"The big question is will anything actually change or is this a desperate move by [Evers] to seem like he is trying to fix the UI backlog," the Marinette Republican added.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, though, defended Frostman's tenure and blamed GOP lawmakers for constraining DWD's ability to effectively respond to the crunch of applications, citing the restrictions they've implemented over the last decade.
"Years of Republican policies limiting access to unemployment insurance let our state ill equipped for the challenge for the COVID-19 layoffs," she wrote in a tweet. "Secretary Frostman faced an incredibly difficult task."
Department of Corrections Deputy Secretary Amy Pechacek will lead the transition in the interim, Evers' announcement noted.
Pechacek, the governor said, "has the leadership and skillsets we need to begin to identify solutions to these issues and to get to work making sure folks across our state can get the resources they need."
While other members of Evers' Cabinet haven't yet been confirmed by the Republican-led Senate, Frostman's nomination was unanimously approved in January of this year.
Frostman's resignation was effective immediately Friday afternoon. It's unclear what the timeline is for appointing a new agency head.
