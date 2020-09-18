Amid unemployment backlog, Workforce Development head Caleb Frostman resigns

Some 713,000 claims, or nearly 11%, haven't yet been paid out, with many of those in adjudication. Claims are funneled there if any information provided by an individual raises a question about that person's eligibility, such as answers surrounding employer or claimant contact and other things, according to DWD.

The process, a manual one, normally takes three weeks, though claimants could have one issue or many holding up a week or many weeks of claims.

A source close to Evers said the governor was becoming increasingly frustrated by the backlog, even as the state sought to send additional resources and support to DWD for addressing it.

Frostman, a former Democratic senator who briefly held a northeastern Wisconsin seat after he claimed it in a 2018 special election, has served in Evers' Cabinet since the governor took office in January 2019.

In his resignation letter, provided to the Cap Times under the state's open records law, Frostman wrote he felt that his "work is incomplete."