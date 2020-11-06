Amid surging COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, Dane County public health officials urge work from home

Most county employers are already subject to an order issued Sept. 1 that limits capacity indoors to 50%, requires employees to wear masks, bars employees with symptoms from coming into the office and mandates other safeguards.

But even with new cases averaging more than 300 a day and 134 people in the hospital as of Wednesday, including 31 in intensive care, Public Health spokesperson Sarah Mattes said the agency is not looking at tightening the order “at this time.”

“But people should avoid close contact with others as much as possible,” she said. “The theme we’re hearing from contact tracers is that people are trying to return to their normal lives, but at this point, no good is coming from that. We can’t return to normal with this much disease spread in our community.”

One of Dane County’s largest private employers, American Family Insurance, has had 95% of its 4,100 Dane County employees working from home since the pandemic started in mid-March, according to spokesperson Ken Muth, and he knew of no COVID-19 cases associated with the company’s offices.

Any employee entering a company office has to complete a self-administered health assessment first, he said, and there is no date by which the company is expecting all employees to return to the office.