Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Dane County tightens restrictions on bars, restaurants, indoor gatherings

Downer said many students figure that if they get COVID-19, they won’t become very ill — the virus tends to be more dangerous to the elderly — and won’t be in contact with elderly relatives anyway.

Emerson Boettcher, 21, a senior studying political science and economics at UW-Madison, said she was “happy” to see the new restrictions.

“I was really disappointed to see my classmates all going out to the bars, and really not using any social distancing measures,” Boettcher said. “It is not fair to any of your fellow Badgers who are also paying a ton in tuition and also want to keep their family safe. People need to take personal responsibility in times like these.”

But Samuel Howell, a 2018 graduate, called the decision to go out to the bars during a pandemic “an individual choice, responsibility type thing.”

“You know, if you want to go out and potentially risk your life and risk getting sick, that’s up to you,” he said. “Also, these are free businesses and free enterprises, and it should be up to them if they want to open up or not.”

‘Back to Phase 1’