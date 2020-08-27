Amid protests downtown, some businesses board up, others serve soup

"Where conversations can happen"

Sweeney said that it was important to remember that people’s ability to connect with each other is vital to finding solutions to issues around race and police brutality.

He feels driven to provide that space.

“It’s important for downtown for someone to take up that mantle,” Sweeney said. Tuesday “was such a great night ... with all of the conversations we had and all the protesters we met. I feel like more than ever it is up to the citizenry and small businesses to figure it out. We’re trying to provide a place where those conversations can happen.”

On Tuesday night, Freedom Inc. organized a candlelight vigil that honored all of the Black victims of violence, whether Jacob Blake or 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was killed earlier this month while riding in a vehicle in Madison.