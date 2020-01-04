Amid partisan clashes, Tony Evers 'partially delivered' on campaign promises in first year

Soon after Pfaff’s firing, Evers referred to the Senate’s vote as “absolute (expletive),” but he later walked back his comments.

“Sometimes I guess I probably voice myself in a way that maybe I shouldn’t or using the wrong words occasionally, but at the end of the day I will remain to be someone that is calm and try to keep civil,” Evers said in December.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, said there have been “flickers of bipartisanship,” in the Senate’s meager nine meetings in 2019. She noted a bipartisan bill to expand Medicaid reimbursement for telehealth services as one example.

“Trying to find out those areas of common ground has been difficult, unfortunately,” Shilling said, citing "the pettiness that has been exhibited by the majority party.”

Evers said he has hopes for more bipartisanship in 2020, but acknowledged it will take an effort from both parties to achieve.

“We’ve got an agenda we’re trying to accomplish, and hopefully we can strike some deals with the Republicans to make that happen,” Evers said. “We really need to find a way to be better than Washington, D.C. It’s going to take both sides to accomplish that.”

State Journal reporter Riley Vetterkind contributed to this report.

