Amid pandemic, Democrats sue to ease absentee voting rules in Wisconsin

"If they cared about accessibility at the polls, they’d join us in urging clerks across Wisconsin to allow early voting immediately, not just those in their communities of support," he added. "Instead, they insist on suspending common-sense rules in an effort to further rig the election.”

Meanwhile, Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff noted the governor is prioritizing both the health and safety of individuals as well as the fact "that our democracy must continue."

"He has been urging folks to vote by absentee ballot and believes that process should be as simple and accessible as possible," she said.

Across the state, clerks have gotten 234,841 absentee ballot requests for next month's election, the Elections Commission announced Wednesday morning. In Dane County, 44,016 individuals have sought to vote absentee so far.

The total number of ballot asks has already exceeded the number that were issued in three of the last four spring elections, with 2016 being the exception as of now. At that time, 249,503 ballots were issued, per the commission.

To request an absentee ballot, voters can visit https://myvote.wi.gov or contact their municipal clerk’s office. Voters who are already registered must request an absentee ballot by Thursday, April 2, though the commission suggests doing so as soon as possible.

