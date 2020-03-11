Amid outbreak, Tammy Baldwin seeks worker protections, Ron Johnson seeks manufacturer protections

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin's congressional delegation was unified in authorizing $8.3 billion to combat the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, but much of their rhetoric on what the World Health Organization has labeled a global pandemic has split along partisan lines.

Last Friday, as the president signed the $8.3 billion funding bill into law, which all nine members of the House and Senate from Wisconsin supported, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, joined colleagues on the Senate health committee to introduce a bill mandating employers provide two weeks’ paid sick leave during emergencies such as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

"I hope that everybody will take this very seriously," Baldwin said. "Paid sick leave refers to an emergency, and we are in an emergency."

The bill would require employers to allow their workers to gradually earn at least seven days of paid leave and would add an additional 14 days in the event of a public health crisis. Democrats attempted to bring the bill to a vote on the GOP-controlled Senate floor Wednesday but it was blocked by the Republican chairman of the health committee.