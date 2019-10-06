Amid an aggressive impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said a number of unanswered questions about potential corruption in the 2016 election are unanswered and that he is "pretty sympathetic" with the president.
After entertaining unsubstantiated theories about their possible efforts to undermine Trump, Johnson also said he doesn't trust the CIA or FBI. He cited their potential role in corruption during the 2016 presidential election.
"I've never seen a president's administration be sabotaged from the day after election," Johnson said.
Among other things, Johnson said he is concerned about unearthed text messages from Peter Strzok, a former FBI counterintelligence agent in the Hillary Clinton email and Russia investigations, who wrote that he suspected another agency was disclosing details to the media about the government's Russia probe.
Strzok also made inflammatory comments about Trump to Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer who also worked on those investigations.
"Think our sisters have begun leaking like mad," Strzok said to Page in December 2016. "Scorned and worried and political, they’re kicking in to overdrive."
"That is why Trump is so upset," Johnson said. "He had this false narrative that resulted in him being set up by (former FBI director) James Comey."
Johnson's comments in a clamorous Sunday interview on NBC's Meet the Press came just days after the Oshkosh Republican revealed he had learned of a possible quid pro quo involving Trump from a top U.S. official but that the president had denied it to him.
Johnson last week also admitted to reporters that Trump blocked him from telling Ukraine's president that U.S. aid to the eastern European nation was on its way.
Trump is the subject of an impeachment inquiry from House Democrats over allegedly using the office of the presidency to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.
In Sunday's interview, Johnson appeared to believe Trump's version of events that he was not trying to damage Biden.
"That is the piece of the puzzle I'm here to report today, that unlike the narrative of the press President Trump wants to dig up dirt on his 2020 opponent, what he wants is he wants an accounting of what happened in 2016, who set him up, did things spring from Ukraine?"
Last week, Johnson revealed he had a piece of the impeachment story to tell, admitting that the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, told him that aid to Ukraine was tied to Trump's request to have Ukraine undertake investigations related to the 2016 U.S. elections.
Johnson said Trump in an Aug. 31 phone call rejected the idea he directed his staff to make military aid to Ukraine continent on a new investigation by that country. Johnson in his Sunday interview added Trump "vehemently, angrily denied it."
Johnson said Trump told him he was considering withholding military aid because of alleged corruption in the 2016 election. That, Johnson added, could include possible election interference by Ukraine.
Throughout the Sunday interview, Johnson blasted the U.S. news media as biased against Trump for failing to investigate potential efforts by the CIA to leak potentially false information about Trump to the media before he was elected.
The interview's moderator, Chuck Todd, criticized such thinking as conspiratorial.
Johnson, when asked, said he does not trust the CIA or FBI.
"No, no I don't, absolutely not," he said.
Johnson, when asked, said he does believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and that Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was not "framed." Manafort was convicted of bank and tax fraud.