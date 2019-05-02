MILWAUKEE -- Gov. Tony Evers vowed Thursday to "fight like hell" for his plan to expand Medicaid in the next state budget, in spite of Republican lawmakers' newly announced plans to jettison the measure.
Evers said Medicaid expansion is broadly popular, including among many Republicans, and would infuse more than $1.6 billion into the state's healthcare system.
Still, Evers declined to say if he will sign a state budget that excludes Medicaid expansion. GOP leaders of the Legislature's budget-writing committee announced late Wednesday that their first budget move next week will be to strip the proposal and more than 100 others from Evers' budget.
At a press conference at Milwaukee City Hall, Evers said he believes he -- and a mobilized campaign of public support -- can change that.
"I'm here today with a message for the people of Wisconsin: I'm going to fight like hell for Medicaid expansion and I need your help to get it done," Evers said.
Evers was joined at the press conference by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Democratic lawmakers and other Medicaid expansion advocates.
Barnes says rejecting Medicaid expansion is a “moral failure” on the part of GOP lawmakers. He said it’s ironic that Republican lawmakers announced their plan to scrap Medicaid expansion at the same time they were holding an “elite” $1,000-a-plate fundraiser in Washington, D.C.
Evers' proposal would expand Medicaid eligibility to about 80,000 Wisconsinites, a move that would tap federal funds under former President Barack Obama's health care law. The Evers administration says it the move would save the state $324 million over two years, which could be invested in other programs to draw down more federal dollars, for a total $1.6 billion investment in a variety of health services.
Evers and Democratic lawmakers noted that 70 percent of respondents to the most recent Marquette Law School poll said they support Medicaid expansion.
Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said it would provide a statewide infusion of federal health care funds.
“This is our money, and it’s time it comes home to the state of Wisconsin," Goyke said.