Amid COVID-19 surge, GOP lawmakers, including health chairman, attend indoor mass gathering

Pro-Life Wisconsin honored Sanfelippo as legislator of the year at the gala scheduled to take place at the Brookfield Conference Center, although the event appears to have been held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. Pro-Life Wisconsin and Miki Jo's Mix Up bar and restaurant are asking a state appeals court to overturn a judge's decision to reinstate Gov. Tony Evers' limits on public gatherings and capacity in bars and restaurants. Pro-Life Wisconsin is suing because the order limits how many people they may invite to fundraisers.

A Youtube feed of the event shows a large crowd gathered in the church with many, if not a majority of attendees, not wearing masks. Apart from the photo with other lawmakers, the feed also shows Skowronski seated in the pews of the event without a mask on.

When reached for comment, Sanfelippo said most people were wearing masks, except when speaking and for photos. The Youtube feed, however, doesn't appear to support that conclusion.

"You guys are unreal," Sanfelippo said. None of the other lawmakers could be reached for comment. Sanfelippo on Tuesday said there is nothing more Wisconsin lawmakers can do to address the COVID-19 pandemic several months after they passed legislation to help hospitals and the unemployed.