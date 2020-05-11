Amid COVID-19 crisis, Republicans object to expanding meningitis vaccine requirement

As the public awaits a vaccine that could end the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, Wisconsin Republicans say they aren't convinced the state should require certain vaccines for school children recommended by the medical community.
Republicans on the Legislature's administrative rules committee last week objected to part of a rule proposed by the state Department of Health Services that would have required seventh-graders to get vaccinated for meningitis and to receive a booster shot before entering 12th grade. Despite GOP objections, the requirement could still go into place after the administrative rules process is completed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the meningitis vaccination for children, as do the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota all require at least one dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine in either sixth or seventh grade.
"Kids in Wisconsin are theoretically being left at more risk than other areas," said Dr. James Conway, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.
But Republicans on the committee are dismissing the medical consensus, choosing instead to side with parents and chiropractors who say a mandate is unnecessary given adverse reactions, low rates of meningitis and already high rates of voluntary vaccination among school children.
Among the skeptics is Madison Elmer, the organizer of this month's rally against Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order, and members of Wisconsin United for Freedom, a group critical of the safety of vaccines, fluoride and 5G wireless towers.
Republican objections to following the recommendations of medical experts come after they forged ahead with the April 7 election despite warnings it would spread the virus and continue to pressure Evers to reopen the state, although it may not be ready to do so safely.
Democrats slammed the move.
"In strictly partisan fashion, legislative Republicans rejected the best advice of scientists and medical professionals by blocking implementation of a rule which would have protected our children and education professionals from unnecessary exposure to dangerous diseases," Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said in a statement.
DHS rule
The state Department of Health Services, the agency charged with overseeing the state's immunization program, began the process in 2017 under Republican Gov. Scott Walker to bring state requirements in line with CDC recommendations by adding the meningitis vaccine to those required for students entering the seventh grade, and the booster for incoming seniors.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices since 2005 has recommended the vaccine be administered at the 11- to 12-year-old health care visit.
The state currently requires vaccinations for polio, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, among others. The requirements can be waived for reasons of health, religion or personal conviction.
The seventh-grade meningococcal vaccine requirement is being put into place through the state's administrative rules, which are regulations that have the force and effect of law but are not laws in and of themselves.
Walker approved the new rule in its initial stages in 2017, and Evers did so in late 2019. The rule has since worked its way through the legislative process, where Republicans have pumped the brakes.
Last week, the six Republican lawmakers who control the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted to temporarily object to the requirement on the grounds it is "arbitrary and capricious."
The temporary objection means the requirement will remain suspended until lawmakers vote on legislation to put the objection into law, meaning the suspension could remain in place until March 2022. If Republicans pass legislation objecting to the requirement, Evers could still veto the objection.
No more need?
The CDC recommends the meningococcal conjugate vaccine at 11 to 12 years old and a booster dose at age 16.
In Wisconsin counties in 2018, between 50% and 82% of adolescents ages 13 to 18 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
Mike Mikalsen, a spokesman for Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who is co-chairman of the administrative rules committee, said those rates reduce the need to mandate the vaccine, given concerns about side effects.
"The numbers have been going down," Mikalsen said. "The need to make it mandatory, it’s not there."
As with any vaccine or medicine, there is a chance of side effects, but those are usually mild and go away on their own within a few days, although serious reactions are possible. Most people who get a meningococcal vaccine do not experience serious problems.
Eye on outbreaks
According to the CDC, rates of the disease in the U.S. have declined since the 1990s. In 2018, there were about 330 total cases reported in the U.S.
Conway said intervention at ages 11 and 12 is important to prevent outbreaks. He said experts typically aim for at least 90% of the population to be vaccinated for a particular illness in order to prevent outbreaks and potentially eradicate the disease, much higher than the current levels in Wisconsin.
“All the states around us require the meningococcal vaccine for kids,” Conway said. “We’re kind of the outlier on this one.”
When immunization rates dip below 80%, Conway said there's not enough group or "herd" immunity, and outbreaks of disease become a concern.
Mikalsen said mandating the vaccine wouldn't guarantee 90% vaccination rates. However, according to DHS data, in the 2019-20 school year nearly 92% of school children met minimum immunization requirements.
Conway said an outbreak of meningitis, though rare, would be particularly concerning during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it's particularly helpful for doctors to be able to rule out causes of symptoms. Both COVID-19 and meningitis can mimic the flu in their early stages.
While meningitis is often thought of as an infection prevalent on college campuses, Conway said the risk of contracting the relatively rare disease increases around age 11 and reaches its peak during high school. Risk is highest for those ages 16 to 23 and for infants.
