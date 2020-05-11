Amid COVID-19 crisis, Republicans object to expanding meningitis vaccine requirement

Conway said intervention at ages 11 and 12 is important to prevent outbreaks. He said experts typically aim for at least 90% of the population to be vaccinated for a particular illness in order to prevent outbreaks and potentially eradicate the disease, much higher than the current levels in Wisconsin.

“All the states around us require the meningococcal vaccine for kids,” Conway said. “We’re kind of the outlier on this one.”

When immunization rates dip below 80%, Conway said there's not enough group or "herd" immunity, and outbreaks of disease become a concern.

Mikalsen said mandating the vaccine wouldn't guarantee 90% vaccination rates. However, according to DHS data, in the 2019-20 school year nearly 92% of school children met minimum immunization requirements.

Conway said an outbreak of meningitis, though rare, would be particularly concerning during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it's particularly helpful for doctors to be able to rule out causes of symptoms. Both COVID-19 and meningitis can mimic the flu in their early stages.

While meningitis is often thought of as an infection prevalent on college campuses, Conway said the risk of contracting the relatively rare disease increases around age 11 and reaches its peak during high school. Risk is highest for those ages 16 to 23 and for infants.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.