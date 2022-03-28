Amid breakdowns in civility, Madison City Council to consider anti-harassment policy

Amid strains and breakdowns in civility, two Madison City Council members are proposing a first-ever prohibited harassment and discrimination policy for the 20-member body, which doesn’t have such rules like other city employees.

Council President Syed Abbas and Ald. Nasra Wehelie on Tuesday will introduce the four-page policy that’s roughly modeled after a policy, called an Administrative Procedure Memorandum, or APM, that covers all other employees. The proposed policy would feature education and be largely self-enforcing but includes steps to be taken, including censure and removal from office, if issues aren’t resolved.

The proposal comes as some council members have sometimes become emotional, personal and terse — partly fueled by a lack of personal interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic — on a body that historically has largely been seen as collegial.

In late February, Wehelie, 7th District, and Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, publicly resigned from a special work group exploring how to implement changes to the city’s government structure alleging a lack of leadership and collaboration by the chairman, Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, who adamantly rejected the claims.

There have also been uncomfortable comments or exchanges on the eight-member City Council Executive Committee and at council meetings.

“This is my good faith-attempt to address some deep-rooted issues,” said Abbas, 12th District, who declined to cite specific incidents. “It’s extremely important for us to have a high standard.”

Wehelie and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway could not be reached for comment.

Ald. Mike Verveer, the council’s senior member who has represented the 4th District since 1995, said decorum has eroded during the pandemic, but also declined to cite specifics, and said a policy is needed.

“I believe that elected officials should abide by the same rules as all city employees,” he said. “To me, it’s overdue.”

Lacking personal relationships

The council has explored a code of conduct for itself but never passed one. The council has authority under state law to take actions such as censure or removal, but such an action would usually follow an extraordinary action that was “black and white,” officials have said.

After an unproven allegation of sexual assault against a council member in 2011, members proposed new rules for behavior and discipline, but the council was unable to agree on specifics and dropped the measure. At the time, members said that finding a way to create and enforce a new code of conduct was elusive, and would rely on a new council job description, existing state law, and public oversight at the ballot box.

In 2017, the council’s Executive Committee agreed to review whether council members should be subject to some or all of the mayor’s office Administrative Procedure Memoranda — a list of rules and policies that apply to city staff. They include everything from driver’s license requirements for those who drive city vehicles, a policy for employees on military leave and requirements for sexual harassment training. The council adopted no new rules.

More recently, a council president’s work group looked at the issue but was dissolved, and the current proposal is not part of that effort, City Attorney Michael Haas said.

Meanwhile, with the council meeting online and many members not establishing personal relationships or even meeting one another, conflicts increased.

In September 2020, Rhodes-Conway and then-council President Sheri Carter issued a joint statement calling for civility and denouncing profane language after an edgy, marathon council meeting at which a council member may have called a member of the public a derogatory name.

“Over the past few months, the culture and civility of City Council meetings have drastically deteriorated, culminating in what appears to be the use of gender-based profanity addressed at a member of the public at the Sept. 1 council meeting,” the statement said without naming the speaker. An independent analysis failed to identify the person who said the word.

A lack of civility has also occurred at other council, executive council, and other meetings, Abbas said. “On Zoom, people say whatever they feel,” he said. “We don’t know each other on a personal level.”

Those moments of harsher tone and language have “been quite upsetting to many of us,” Verveer said.

On Feb. 23, Harrington-McKinney and Wehelie posted a joint statement on the city’s website announcing their resignations from the work group due to a lack of leadership from Furman, who they said “has not been leading with equity or practicing inclusive meetings.”

The statement alleged a lack of clear communication and collaboration with Wehelie, as vice chair, and said Wehelie “believes that the way this has been handled, by assuming that the committee will not be productive when we are present, was not only unprofessional but also undermining to both her and Alder Harrington-McKinney as Black women.”

Furman rejected the allegations. “The work of this committee is complex and with regard to broader concerns about inclusion and collaboration, I work very hard to listen to all voices who are working for equity and strong government,” he said at the time. “The recordings from these meetings are available and I encourage people to watch for themselves when considering this situation.”

Also, Abbas said the mayor had notified him that some council members, without naming individuals, have been treating staff in an unprofessional manner. Verveer said he has also heard similar concerns, “not bulling per se,” but unreasonable demands on staff who are tending to many responsibilities.

Abbas said he is trying to bring back the council to in-person meetings to help establish rapport and relationships that have been forged in the past. So far, near-term council meetings are scheduled to be online. “In person, the council could be better,” he said.

Resolving disputes

The proposed policy, Abbas said, won’t solve all issues but will create a mechanism for addressing and resolving disputes.

The proposed policy says council members are expected to treat colleagues, staff and the public “in a welcoming, fair, respectful and equitable manner,” and prohibits discrimination, harassment, retaliation, hazing, quid pro quo or other types of sexual harassment, microaggressions like subtle acts of exclusion, and creating a hostile work environment due to protected class.

It applies to conduct in the workplace and any location or platform that can reasonably be seen as an extension of the workplace, including use of the phone, text messages, and any social media or online platform.

“Unwelcome intimidating, hostile or offensive actions, words, jokes or comments based on an individual’s gender, race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, gender expression, disability, religion or any other legally protected characteristic will not be tolerated,” it says.

The policy offers detailed guidance on interactions with council colleagues as well as city staff — including giving orders to any city employee other than council staff — and the public, asking that members commit full attention to speakers or relevant materials and that only the mayor or presiding officer should interrupt a speaker during remarks.

Enforcement would come in steps.

The policy is intended to be self-enforcing, with ethical and conduct standards to be included in orientation for new members and in the council’s policy guide.

“This is the time you create a culture,” Abbas said.

Any council member who feels a violation of the policy may raise the issue with the other member with attempts at resolution to be made in a “professional, private manner,” the policy says. If unsuccessful, members can ask for assistance of the council president to mediate the conflict. The president may ask the mayor, council vice president or appropriate city staff to help resolve the matter.

There’s also a process for issues involving city staff and the public.

If matters remain unresolved, the policy lays out a process for censure and other possible sanctions including removal from committees and removal from office, the latter requiring a three-fourths council vote and only for cause as defined in state law as “inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct, or malfeasance in office.”

“It provides an opportunity for self-correction,” Abbas said.

