Americans for Prosperity plans to take aim at three Democratic lawmakers on the 2020 ballot, including freshman Sen. Patty Schachtner as she prepares for her first general election challenge in a traditionally conservative district.
AFP-Wisconsin this week announced “a new wave of grassroots investment” to thank Republican lawmakers who crafted and passed the 2019-21 biennial budget, while attacking Democratic lawmakers who voted against the budget.
Residents will be canvassed in districts belonging to Schachtner, D-Somerset, as well as Minority Leader Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, and Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, “after their votes against the budget and tax cuts for middle class Wisconsinites,” according to an AFP news release.
Vining is on her first term after winning her suburban Milwaukee Assembly seat by less than 140 votes in 2018, while Shilling, who has held the District 32 seat since a 2011 special election, was reelected in 2016 by about 50 votes. Both are up for reelection next fall.
Schachtner, who in early 2018 took an open Senate seat in northwestern Wisconsin’s traditionally conservative 10th Senate District, will face her first general election next fall.
AFP plans to leave door hangers in all three districts criticizing their opposition to a proposed GOP income tax cut in February. The cut was subsequently vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Schachtner’s June vote against Evers’ proposed state budget, that contained an income tax cut, also came under scrutiny. All Democratic Senate and Assembly lawmakers voted against the budget after it was changed by the Republican-led Legislature.
Schachtner said in an email she will remain focused on bipartisan matters including healthcare access and workforce retention leading up to the election.
"While Americans for Prosperity is focused on delivering profit for their out-of-state special interests, I’m focused on delivering real change for the people of Northwestern Wisconsin," she said. "I’m going to work every day to serve our communities, and regardless of partisan attacks I will continue to fight for the people of this district."
Meanwhile, AFP also plans to canvass voters to support lawmakers who crafted or voted in favor of the budget, including Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, and Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls.
“When lawmakers make hard decisions, take the tough votes, and stand on principle, we want them to know we and the people of Wisconsin have their backs," AFP-Wisconsin state director Eric Bott said in a statement. "Similarly, when lawmakers take votes that jeopardize Wisconsin families’ prosperity, we won’t hesitate to let their constituents know."
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending, noted in a Thursday news release this is not the first time AFP has criticized or praised the lawmakers.
WDC notes that, leading up to Schachtner’s 2018 special election victory, AFP spent $87,500 on attack ads and support of her Republican opponent Rep. Adam Jarchow.
Also in 2018, AFP spent about $11,200 to support Zimmerman’s reelection. In 2016, the group spent $85,000 to support Feyen’s run for an open seat, according to WDC.