American Family's Salzwedel to step down as CEO

American Family Insurance CEO Jack Salzwedel on Wednesday announced plans to step down in January 2022 after a 10-year tenure that saw a near doubling of the company’s assets.

Under the company’s succession plan, he’ll be replaced by Bill Westrate, president of American Family’s insurance brands, who will serve as CEO-elect throughout 2021. Salzwedel will continue to serve as board chair.

In a statement released by the company, Paul Shain, director of the board, said the year-long transition is not unusual for a large company. He called Westrate the “perfect leader to continue the journey that American Family has embarked upon under Jack’s leadership.”

Westrate joined the company in 1996 as an actuary and rose through the ranks to roles that included vice president of the actuarial and personal lines divisions and chief operating officer.

Salzwedel took over the post from David Anderson in 2011, in the aftermath of the Great Recession. The company has since gone from a regional insurance company operating in 19 states to a Fortune 300 company with a presence in all 50 states.