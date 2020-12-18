Amendment to Foxconn's contract could come with reduced tax credits

Foxconn and state officials have been discussing potential updates to the company's original contract for well over a year, but so far have failed to reach an agreement.

The company was told late last year it would not receive billions of dollars in state subsidies until a new agreement was reached. In October, WEDC denied Foxconn's application for jobs and capital expenditure tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to draw up a new contract.

At the crux of the matter is Foxconn's 2017 contract, signed by former Gov. Scott Walker. That contract calls for a so-called Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, but the project has downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.

State officials have repeatedly said that, no matter how many jobs Foxconn creates, the contract is for a specific project that the company has so far failed to deliver.

Foxconn has yet to receive any state dollars, while the project in Mount Pleasant already has cost the state nearly $237 million in state and local road improvements, sales and use tax exemptions, grants to local governments and for worker training and employment.